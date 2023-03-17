READING, Pa. - The man charged in the murder of a missing taxi driver pleaded guilty earlier this month.

Johnny Palaguachi pleaded guilty to third degree murder and abuse of a corpse and was sentenced to 20 to 40 years for the August 2021 murder of Darlyn De La Rosa-Abreu.

De La Rosa-Abreu went missing while driving his cab in Reading. It wasn't until the following May that his remains were found near Blue Marsh in North Heidelberg Township.

In court documents, Palagauchi told police he was in the cab when the victim "angered him," so he stabbed him multiple times in the neck with a pen before burying him.