SCRANTON, Pa. — A Reading man will spend more than eight years behind bars for selling methamphetamine in Berks and Schuylkill counties.

A federal judge in Scranton sentenced William F. Showers to 100 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of meth.

Showers conspired with others to distribute more than 200 grams of a substance containing the drug, including more than 50 grams of actual or pure methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

During the course of a joint investigation involving the FBI and the Pennsylvania State Police, authorities said an undercover agent bought meth directly from Showers at locations in Berks and Schuylkill counties.