"The first thing she asked me was 'do you happen to know your grandfather's name on your father's side'," says Hertzog.
"She proceeded to say 'did you happen to know that he got a purple heart when he died in Belgium'," Hertzog continued.
Jeff found out his late grandfather's niece, or his second cousin Edie and her daughter Dawn (the woman he'd been in contact with), whom he'd never known, had his grandfather's purple heart from when he died in battle during World War II. Edie, now in her 80's, wanted to pass it on to him. Dawn helped seek him out using social media and ancestry.
"Edie handed it to me and it was just, I mean she broke down and cried. It was such an honor," says Hertzog. "It was such a kind gesture that I will never be able to repay or forget."
Edie was a child when two men in uniform came to deliver the message that Webster died and to present the family with his purple heart.
Now 78 years, later the newly reunited Hertzog side is planning to have a Memorial Day picnic together; a fitting event given one of the last pieces of correspondence from his grandfather.
"In his letter he had mentioned that he was doing fine. He was doing well, but he could not wait for the war to be over so he could have, how he put it was, have wieners and beer. Hot dogs and beer," says Hertzog.
Webster died three days later.
Jeff says the purple heart will be cherished, and he'll continue to pass it down through the generations.
"I know my dad would feel very proud that I have it," says Jeff.