Man rescued after falling into quarry
ROBESON TWP., Pa. - EMS crews rushed a man to the hospital after he fell into a quarry.
It unfolded at the Birdsboro Quarry, formerly known as Birdsboro Materials, owned by H&K Group, Inc.
"A worker fell off a metal structure, somewhere around 50 feet," said Assistant Chief Vincent Passerini of Friendship Fire Company No. 1 of Geigertown.
The call came in around 9:30 a.m. at a quarry off of Hay Creek Road.
"Birdsboro had first, followed by units from Geigertown, Gibraltar and Western Berks Ambulance," said Passerini.
H&K officials tell 69 News the man is an outside contractor who was performing work at the quarry, and can't comment further.
Fire officials say they are often called to a nearby quarry that's not active, but used by recreational rock climbers. "There's actually a couple different quarries," said Passerini. "There was the old quarry that's now a recreational climbing quarry. That was initially where we all thought [the call was], but dispatch had it as the materials quarry, the one that's still active."
Jim Vasil
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Recommended for you
Berks Area News
- Reading School District to appoint new principal for Reading High School
- Man rescued after falling into quarry
- Coroner seeks next-of-kin for Reading man
- Reading Royals celebrate 2.22.22
- Former Olympic gold medalist to be keynote speaker at GRCA annual dinner
- Pa. Municipal League welcomes new deputy director
- Police search for person in connection to robbery at Cumru Sunoco
- Berks tourism industry ready to welcome back visitors in full force
- Skiers celebrate Presidents' Day on the slopes in patriotic fashion
- Son shares story of military hero father at GoggleWorks
Lehigh Valley News
- Inspiring Easton native overcomes rare brain disease and cancer, thanks to humble hero
- Lehigh Valley couple welcomes twins to the world on 'Twos-Day'
- Liberty High School holds career fair for students
- Some Republicans hope to let voters decide whether Pa. should get out of the liquor business
- Pa. Rep. Ryan Mackenzie announces bid for re-election to state House
- Police looking for people who threw river rocks at houses, vehicles in Forks Twp.
- 2 injured after 3-vehicle crash in Lehigh Twp.
- Police locate vehicle involved in deadly hit and run in Allentown
- LVPC committee reviews two warehouses for $53.1M site once used to spread sludge
- State police investigate hit-and-run crash in Hanover Twp.
Sign Up for Breaking News
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- West hits back with sanctions for Russia's Ukraine actions
- Hedge fund returns to court in battle to buy Lee Enterprises
- Biden sanctions Russian oligarchs, banks in Ukraine crisis
- Report highlights hunting, shooting impact on Pennsylvania
- Dorman Products reports positive results despite inflationary impact
- Standoff ends at Amsterdam Apple Store, hostage safe
- EXPLAINER: A look at toughest US sanctions facing Russia
- Biden's full plate: Ukraine, inflation, low public approval
- Stocks slide further amid Ukraine crisis; S&P in correction
- Beekeepers using tracking devices to protect precious hives
Entertainment News
- ‘Accused’: Michael Chiklis to Star in the Premiere of Fox’s Crime Anthology
- ‘Chicago Fire’: Hanako Greensmith on Violet & Hawkins’ ‘Undeniable Attraction’
- ‘WEIRD’: Daniel Radcliffe Is Weird Al in a First Look at Roku’s Biopic (PHOTO)
- Head Back to the Beach with ‘Siesta Key’ Season 4 New Episodes (VIDEO)
- ‘Brain Games’ Host Chuck Nice Talks Taking the Show ‘On the Road’
- ‘Phoenix Rising’: Evan Rachel Wood Reclaims Her Story in HBO Documentary (VIDEO)
- 'Martin' cast reunites to tape 30th anniversary special
- ‘The Gilded Age’: 7 of the Show’s Pettiest Characters, Ranked
- Farewell, 'Arthur': How it became TV's longest-running animated series for children
- ‘The Crowded Room’: Emmy Rossum Cast as Tom Holland’s Mother in Apple TV+ Series