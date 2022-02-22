ROBESON TWP., Pa. - EMS crews rushed a man to the hospital after he fell into a quarry.
 
It unfolded at the Birdsboro Quarry, formerly known as Birdsboro Materials, owned by H&K Group, Inc.
 
"A worker fell off a metal structure, somewhere around 50 feet," said Assistant Chief Vincent Passerini of Friendship Fire Company No. 1 of Geigertown. 
 
 The call came in around 9:30 a.m. at a quarry off of Hay Creek Road.
 
"Birdsboro had first, followed by units from Geigertown, Gibraltar and Western Berks Ambulance," said Passerini.
 
H&K officials tell 69 News the man is an outside contractor who was performing work at the quarry, and can't comment further.
 
Fire officials say they are often called to a nearby quarry that's not active, but used by recreational rock climbers. "There's actually a couple different quarries," said Passerini. "There was the old quarry that's now a recreational climbing quarry. That was initially where we all thought [the call was], but dispatch had it as the materials quarry, the one that's still active."

