EXETER TWP., Pa. - Police in Exeter Township, Berks County are on the hunt for the person who robbed a pharmacy at gunpoint.
They say a man entered the Rite Aid in the 4600 block of Perkiomen Avenue just after 3 p.m. Wednesday.
The man walked up to the counter, pulled a gun and demanded cash, police say.
As seen in surveillance photos, he's described as a light-skinned male in his 30s, wearing a gray hoodie and a tan baseball cap, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 610-779-1490 or Crime Alert Berks County.