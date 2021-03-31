READING, Pa. — A Berks County man who pleaded guilty third-degree murder in the fatal shooting of his girlfriend's father more than three years ago has been ordered to spend at least three decades behind bars.

A judge on Tuesday sentenced Matthew Boyer to 30 to 60 years in state prison. 

Stephen Kriebel 2017 homicide scene in Colebrookdale

Authorities said Boyer, then 32, killed Stephen Kriebel in the bedroom of Kriebel's home in Colebrookdale Township on the morning of Dec. 27, 2017. 

Boyer then went to the bathroom to wash blood from his face and apologized to Kriebel's wife, who witnessed the homicide, officials said.

