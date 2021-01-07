Bryan Casiano-Figueroa graphic

READING, Pa. - A man will spend up to 40 years behind bars in connection with a deadly shooting in Reading.

Bryan Casiano-Figueroa learned his fate after he pleaded guilty to third-degree murder, according to Berks County District Attorney John Adams.

Authorities said Casiano-Figueroa shot and killed Joseph Basnight inside an apartment in the 100 block of South Third Street in August 2019.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.