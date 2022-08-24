READING, Pa. — A Cambria County man told a judge Wednesday that he felt remorse for causing a crash that killed a tow truck operator on Interstate 78 in Berks County more than two years ago.

Allen Putman was sentenced to time behind bars after pleading guilty to charges of homicide by vehicle, endangering the welfare of children, and driving under the influence of a controlled substance.

For the homicide by vehicle charge, he was sentenced to 2 to 7 years in prison; for endangering the welfare of children, he was ordered to serve 3 years' probation after his time in prison; for the DUI charge, he was ordered to serve a consecutive sentence of 1 to 5 years in prison.

Putman was driving west on I-78 in Bethel Township on July 21, 2020, when his vehicle struck Tyler Laudenslager, who was working a roadside assistance call on the shoulder of the highway, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

Laudenslager, 29, died at the scene.

Four people in Putman's car were taken to the hospital with injuries that the police described as ranging from moderate to severe.

Putman said in court that he was sorry for causing the crash.

Laudenslager's wife also read a statement about the impact of her late husband's life.

69 News Reporter Caitlin Rearden will have more on the sentencing in live reports on 69 News at 4 and 5:30.