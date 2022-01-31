BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - A Berks County man has been sentenced in a hit-and-run that left one woman dead.

Berks County District Attorney John Adams said on social media Anthony Figueroa was sentenced to 5-10 years in prison after entering an open plea.

Figueroa was street racing on North 11th Street in Reading last March in a rented BMW, when he ignored the stop sign at Robeson Street and struck another vehicle, killing the driver 58-year-old Sandra Dardis.

Figueroa fled the scene on foot, but his passengers stayed behind and identified him as the driver.

Police had said the Mercedes was not involved in the crash, and its driver was not identified. 

