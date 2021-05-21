A new trial date is set for a Berks County man who caused a crash that killed one pastor and seriously injured another in 2015.
Sean Eyrich pleaded guilty in 2015 to homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, among other charges.
He was sentenced to serve up to 20 years in state prison for the crash that killed Pastor Lynn Koch and seriously injured her husband, Pastor Bryan Koch.
A state court granted him a new trial back in 2018, after it found a judge signed a restitution order without holding a hearing.
Court documents show the new trial is now set for December 2021.