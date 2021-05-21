Berks man to stand trial in alleged DUI crash that killed pastor

Sean Eyrich

A new trial date is set for a Berks County man who caused a crash that killed one pastor and seriously injured another in 2015.

Sean Eyrich pleaded guilty in 2015 to homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, among other charges.

He was sentenced to serve up to 20 years in state prison for the crash that killed Pastor Lynn Koch and seriously injured her husband, Pastor Bryan Koch.

A state court granted him a new trial back in 2018, after it found a judge signed a restitution order without holding a hearing. 

Court documents show the new trial is now set for December 2021.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.