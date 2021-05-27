BERN TWP, Pa. | A Berks County resident has been sentenced on two counts of burglary, Berks County District Attorney's Office reported.
Cristian Pereyra was sentenced on Thursday to 13-26 years in state prison after pleading guilty to his burglary charges, the DA stated.
In November 2018 in the early afternoon, Pereyra and his two female partners committed a home robbery. Pereyra, armed with a handgun, and one of his partners entered that residence, and threatened the homeowner.
The man was confined to wheelchair, officials stated, but Pereyra still threatened to shoot and kill him. Pereyra and his partners then stole jewelry, perfume, fur coats, two Purple Heart pins from WWII, and other items totaling to $13,471.
Later that same afternoon, police report Pereyra and his partners committed another robbery in Cumru Township, by breaking into an unoccupied home and stealing jewelry, money, an iPad, two handguns, and other items totaling $56,365.
One of the homeowners arrived during the robbery and burglary and was threatened at gunpoint by a partner, who supposedly was acting as the getaway driver. All three defendants fled the scene and later were arrested in Howard County, MD, according to police.
Both the stolen handguns and some of the other property was recovered.
The cases were investigated by Detective Sgt. Brent Forry of the Bern Township Police Department and Detective Christopher Lis of the Cumru Township Police Department, was and prosecuted by ADA Ken Brown, officials say.