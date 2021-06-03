READING, Pa. | Giovanni Gomez pled guilty on Thursday to charges of 3rd degree murder, and was sentenced to 15 to 30 years in state prison.
On March 28, 2020, at approximately 4 p.m., the Berks County Department of Emergency Services (DES) reportedly contacted the Berks County Detective’s Office, regarding the near-death fatality of an eleven-week-old female.
The on-call Berks County Detective contacted DES and says they learned earlier the same day, at approximately 10 a.m., the infant’s mother called 911 requesting an ambulance for her eleven-week-old daughter. The mother reported that her daughter was breathing, however she was pale and seemed in poor health, detectives said.
The Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to this residence and immediately transported the infant to the Trauma Unit at the Reading Hospital and Medical Center, aka Tower Health, officials report.
Detectives contacted the Office of Berks County Children and Youth Services (BCCYS) and the case worker provided additional and updated information regarding the infant’s condition.
Detectives say they learned that the medical staff at the Reading Hospital and Medical Center performed a CAT scan on the infant, which identified significant brain injuries.
The infant was transferred to St. Christopher’s Hospital in Philadelphia via ambulance, according to hospital records.
Upon learning this information, members of the Berks County Detective’s Office say they proceeded to St. Christopher’s Hospital and upon arrival, met with the BCCYS case worker as well as a social worker for the hospital.
Detectives and the case worker were escorted to the Intensive Care Unit, where they met with the infant’s father, who identified himself as Jiovanni Marzan. It was later determined that his real name is Giovanni Gomez, police records say.
Gomez as well as the infant’s mother both confirmed that they are the sole caretakers for their daughter. Detectives learned that on March 27, at approximately 2 p.m., the infant’s mother left for work, leaving the infant alone with Gomez.
Gomez told police he had an average evening with the infant, and set her down for bed as he would normally, records state.
At approximately 11:45 p.m., the infant’s mother returned home from work and found her daughter whining in her sleep. The mother stated that was not normal, police records show.
On March 28, 2020, at approximately 9:30 a.m., the infant was still sleeping, but whining and sounded congested, according to the infant’s mother. The mother left to get some medical items for the infant.
Upon her return, police say both she and the defendant proceeded up to the infant’s bedroom and noticed that the infant was having trouble breathing. The mother called 911.
On March 31, 2020, Detectives spoke with a doctor who is a member of the Child Protection Team at St. Christopher’s Hospital in Philadelphia. The doctor stated to police the infant had serious brain and spine injuries, which was impairing her ability to breathe.
The doctor also concluded these injuries were the result of inflicted traumatic head injury, according to county officials.
On April 1, 2020, the infant sadly passed away at the hospital.
The infant was examined in an autopsy by county medical professionals, according to a press release by the county.
They also stated the Berks County Coroner’s Office ruled the manner of death as Homicide.
On June 23, 2020, the Berks County Detectives filed criminal charges against the Gomez at Magisterial District Judge Sandra Fegley’s Office and an arrest warrant was issued.
Police say Gomez was already in custody on unrelated charges, but has now pleaded guilty in the death of his daughter. The court has sentenced him to 15-30 years for his crimes, one of which includes first degree murder.