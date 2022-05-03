READING, Pa. - A man accused of shooting a killing a man in Reading last year was sentenced to 20-40 years behind bars.
Joshua Figueroa was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to the 3rd degree murder of Felipe Morales at South 11th and Cotton streets.
Morales, 20, died on his way to the hospital after being shot.
Figueroa was apprehended in June of 2020 in Vineland, New Jersey, a Cumberland County city located about 100 miles southeast of Reading.
Berks County District Attorney John Adams told 69 News the shooting was preceded by a fight at a nearby store.