SHILLINGTON. Pa. - A Shillington man who admitted to killing his own mother will spend decades behind bars for the crime.

Jakob Murray was sentenced last week to 35-70 years in state prison for the 2022 murder of Jill Murray. He pleaded guilty to third degree murder, robbery and strangulation.

On January 23 of last year, police were called to a home in the 200 block of North Brobst Street in Shillington.

Authorities said Jill's boyfriend discovered her body when he visited the home after not receiving any texts back from her.

Jakob was arrested a short time later in Philadelphia, where he told police he went to buy heroin following his mother's murder.