READING, Pa. - A man will spend up to 40 years behind bars in connection with a deadly shooting in Reading.
The DA says Bryan Casiano-Figueroa learned his fate after he pleaded guilty to third-degree murder.
Authorities say he shot and killed Joseph Basnight in an apartment in the 100 block of South Third Street in August 2019.
