Trash truck mishap in Hamburg

HAMBURG, Pa. - A man collecting trash in Berks County was seriously injured on the job Tuesday morning.

The accident happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. in the area of South Third and State streets in Hamburg.

The victim was running alongside the moving truck to close its passenger-side door when he lost his balance and was hit by the front tire, according to the borough's police chief.

The victim was rushed to St. Luke's Medical Center near Orwigsburg, Schuylkill County, and then transferred to the trauma center at Lehigh Valley Hospital near Allentown for further treatment.

The police are withholding the victim's name until his family members can be notified.

The truck is owned by J.P. Mascaro & Sons.

Recommended for you

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.