HAMBURG, Pa. - A man collecting trash in Berks County was seriously injured on the job Tuesday morning.
The accident happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. in the area of South Third and State streets in Hamburg.
The victim was running alongside the moving truck to close its passenger-side door when he lost his balance and was hit by the front tire, according to the borough's police chief.
The victim was rushed to St. Luke's Medical Center near Orwigsburg, Schuylkill County, and then transferred to the trauma center at Lehigh Valley Hospital near Allentown for further treatment.
The police are withholding the victim's name until his family members can be notified.
The truck is owned by J.P. Mascaro & Sons.