READING, Pa. — A man was seriously wounded by gunfire along one of Reading's main gateways Tuesday evening.

The victim was found around 5:30 p.m. in the area of West Buttonwood and Miltimore streets, between the Buttonwood Street Bridge and Schuylkill Avenue.

The victim, said by first responders to be a 28-year-old man, was rushed to the trauma center at Reading Hospital with what they reported to be at least one gunshot wound to the chest.

A car was also reported to have been hit by bullets.

Investigators were also checking out a related scene several blocks away, on West Douglass Street at Ritter Street.

