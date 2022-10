READING, Pa. - A neighbor dispute led to a shooting in Reading.

Police responded to the 500 block of South Court just before 9 p.m. Sunday, officials said.

A 29-year-old man was shot in the mouth. He was taken to the hospital where he was last in stable condition, police said.

There is no danger to the public, authorities said, but they did not say if any arrests were made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 610-655-6116 or contact Crime Alert Berks County.