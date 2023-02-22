READING, Pa. - A shooting brought police to a neighborhood in Reading Wednesday afternoon.

Crime scene tape and police could be seen at the 300 block of South Eighth Street around 4:30 p.m., between Bingaman and Muhlenberg streets.

Police say a 22-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds. Police say the man was shot during a fight with another person.

The man who was shot has been taken to the hospital. His condition is not known.

All involved parties have been identified and there is no risk to public safety, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116 or contact Crime Alert Berks at 877-373-9913.