READING, Pa. - Reading police are on the scene of a shooting on the city's south side.
The gunfire was reported shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Pearl Street, between Chestnut and Spruce streets.
Initial reports from the scene were that a man was shot three times.
Uniformed RPD officers have cordoned off a large area as they scour the block as well as nearby Gem Alley for evidence.
