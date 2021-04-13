SPRING TWP., Pa. – Police responded to reports of a shooting just before 7 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of the Fairfield Inn & Suites on Meridian Boulevard in Spring Township.
Investigators say one man who was shot in the parking lot, just feet from the entrance to the hotel, was taken by ambulance to Reading Hospital.
"It's always a tragedy when anyone gets shot," said Spring Township Deputy Police Chief Stephen Powell, "but it's at a hotel in a public area — it could have been much worse.
According to officials at Reading Hospital, another patient suffering a gunshot wound arrived at an entrance on the hospital's campus a little after 7 p.m. That person was evaluated by medical staff and taken to the trauma department for treatment.
Spring Township police can't say for sure right now if that gunshot victim is connected to what unfolded outside Fairfield Inn, but officers say both cases are being investigated simultaneously.
Investigators also say, at this point, they're focusing on preserving and collecting all possible evidence to help with the investigation.
"The Berks County District Attorney is assisting us with the investigation, along with West Reading police, Wyomissing police, and Penn State Berks is also proving assistance," Powell said.
Investigators say they've been able to interview several witnesses and are trying to determine a motive.
As of Monday night, there was no update on the condition of either victim who was taken to the hospital.