READING, Pa. - A man was sent to the hospital after being shot Friday morning while driving in Reading.

Police say the 18-year-old told them a person pulled up beside him and opened fire on his car while he was driving in the area of Sixth and Spring streets.

He was shot in the jaw area. Police say he drove to a McDonald's where he called for help.

He is being treated at the hospital for his injuries.

At this time there is no threat to the general public, police said.

If you have any information, call the police.