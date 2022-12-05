READING, Pa. — A man was wounded by gunfire in Reading on Monday, according to the city police.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of the 400 block of Locust Street.

The 26-year-old victim showed up at Reading Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, the police said.

Investigators said they determined that a fight between the victim and the shooter preceded the gunfire.

The shooter remains at large.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Reading police by calling 610-655-6116 or Crime Alert Berks County at 877-373-9913. Tips to Crime Alert can also be submitted by texting 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks.