READING, Pa. — Two men are facing charges of first- and third-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a Pottstown man in Reading over the weekend.

RPD investigators on Wednesday identified the suspects as Marc Lockman and Jabar Hill, both 24.

Lockman is already in custody; Hill is still at large.

The charges, which also include aggravated assault and possession of a prohibited firearm, stem from the killing of Jefferson Etienne in the 400 block of South 15th Street early Saturday morning, according to the police.

Etienne, 38, later died at Reading Hospital.

Lockman was also wounded in the shooting. He was taken into custody after undergoing medical treatment and committed to the Berks County Jail without bail.

Anyone who knows of Hill's whereabouts is asked to contact the Reading Police Department by calling 610-655-6116 or Crime Alert Berks County by calling 877-373-9913.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting 847411, starting the message with alertberks.

A cash reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.