TILDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police in Tilden Township are trying to identify a man they say is responsible for stealing merchandise from a local home improvement store.

On March 18, authorities say the man in the above photo walked into the Tilden Township Lowe's store and selected $1,219.98 worth of tools and other items. He then ran out of the store and loaded the items into a white work-style van with an obstructed registration plate and fled the scene.

Police believe the man is responsible for a similar theft from a Lowe's in Schuylkill County on March 3.

Anyone with information as to the man's identity is asked to contact the Tilden Township Police Department at (610) 562-9001, crimetips@tildentownship.com or anonymously to Crime Alert Berks at (877) 373-9913.