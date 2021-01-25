WEST READING, Pa. - The West Reading police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man being sought for an assault.
The crime happened around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 3, in the 400 block of Chestnut Street in the borough, according to the police, who released a pair of surveillance photos of the man they are looking for.
They said he was a passenger in a sedan, which is also seen in one of the surveillance images.
Anyone with information that can help the police is asked to contact Crime Alert Berks County by texting a tip to 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks, or by calling 877-373-9913.