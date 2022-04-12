Delgado
Reading Police Department

READING, Pa. | A man wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred in Reading Monday has turned himself in.

Gisaiah Delgado, 18, turned himself in Tuesday.

Police said they received a call at 10:05 a.m. for a shooting in the 1000 block of Spring Street. Officers found an 18-year-old male who had been shot one time in the leg. 

He was transported to Reading Hospital, police said.

During an investigation, police learned an argument occurred inside of a home on Spring Street between the victim and Delgado. The victim followed Delgado out of the home and into an alleyway before Delgado ran towards the victim with a gun and shot him, police said. The victim fell onto the roadway and Delgado approached him to help him up. That's when police said he chased the victim before re-entering the home. 

Delgado fled the house through the rear before officers arrived, police said.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you