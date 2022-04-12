READING, Pa. | A man wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred in Reading Monday has turned himself in.
Gisaiah Delgado, 18, turned himself in Tuesday.
Police said they received a call at 10:05 a.m. for a shooting in the 1000 block of Spring Street. Officers found an 18-year-old male who had been shot one time in the leg.
He was transported to Reading Hospital, police said.
During an investigation, police learned an argument occurred inside of a home on Spring Street between the victim and Delgado. The victim followed Delgado out of the home and into an alleyway before Delgado ran towards the victim with a gun and shot him, police said. The victim fell onto the roadway and Delgado approached him to help him up. That's when police said he chased the victim before re-entering the home.
Delgado fled the house through the rear before officers arrived, police said.