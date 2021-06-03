ORWIGSBURG, Pa. | Emotional testimony from one eyewitness, one of the first on the scene of a deadly incident in April, as the victim's family sat in the courtroom.
This case is now moving closer to trial.
State and local police, as well as an emotional eyewitness, took the stand during a preliminary hearing in Orwigsburg, a hearing originally scheduled for April, but the accused, 29-year-old Tamiir Witted, had yet to secure an attorney.
He appeared in court via video on Thursday, and his attorney was present.
"I just hope people have an open mind in this case," said attorney David Nenner. "Because today was really about just the commonwealth putting forth enough evidence to hold this case for trial."
Witnesses recounted details of the deadly road rage incident that occurred on April 12. That's when police say 38-year-old George Marcincin of Orwigsburg and 29-year-old Tamiir Whitted of Pottsville got into an argument, and Whitted stabbed Marcincin 19 times.
A key eyewitness had to stop numerous times during her testimony as she described what she saw.
She said another witness at the scene urged her to record video of the incident, but she said she chose to use her phone to call 911.
After the hearing, Marcincin's mother spoke about the witness.
"I wish to thank her from the bottom of my heart that she actually stayed there and asked my son, consoled him a little bit when he was asking for help at the end, and I feel bad for how she feels." said Mary Marcincin, George's mother.
Whitted claims he was acting in self-defense when he stabbed the victim.
A very emotional day in the courtroom will lead to a formal arraignment, but the date for that has not been set, officials say.