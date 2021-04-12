WYOMISSING, Pa. — Authorities said they are working to identify the man who made off with an entire tower of jewelry from a Boscov's store in Berks County.
The theft happened April 2 at the Boscov's at the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing. The thief, according to the police, threw a jacket over the display, which contained approximately $1,000 worth of silver- and gold-plated chains.
The man was last seen driving off in a maroon-colored late-1990s or early-2000s Toyota Camry, which had gold Toyota emblems, a spoiler on the back, and a Pennsylvania license plate that started with the letter "J," the police said. The car was missing a front, passenger-side hubcap.
The police described the thief as a light-skinned man who was wearing glasses and had a large tattoo that wrapped around the back of his neck. He was wearing a black jacket with a red emblem on the left chest, jeans, and black sneakers.
Anyone with information about the man being sought is asked to submit a tip to Crime Alert Berks County by sending a text to 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks, or by calling 877-373-9913.