SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - A 38-year-old male was struck and killed by a train after he walked on the railroad tracks.
It happened in the area of Janice Lane, Heidelberg Twp. on Saturday at around 5:24 p.m.
No other injuries were reported.
SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - A 38-year-old male was struck and killed by a train after he walked on the railroad tracks.
It happened in the area of Janice Lane, Heidelberg Twp. on Saturday at around 5:24 p.m.
No other injuries were reported.
Scroll down for comments if available
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.