BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - Multiple crews are worked to free a man after a tree fell on his home on Weaver Road in South Heidelberg Township.
"Police found the homeowner the gentlemen inside the garage with a large tree that had fallen on top of the house that penetrated through the garage of the house and encapsulated him in the garage," said Chief Leon Grim of the South Heidelberg Township Police Department.
Another concern involves propane tanks that also where struck by the giant tree.
"The tree that fell knocked one of the propane tanks over the fire company has already secured those but just as a precaution they are keeping everybody back from those," Grim said.
How did this tree end up on the house? According to police, a tree company was working next to the property.
"There is a timber company harvesting timber and it appears that they cut the one tree close to the property line and it fell in the wrong direction onto the home," Grim said.