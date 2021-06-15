Generic crime scene graphic

READING, Pa. | Reading police are reporting that the late night shooting in downtown Reading was nonfatal, and a suspect is still at large.

Officers say they responded to the area of the 200 block of Hudson St at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Monday, for reports of shots fired and a possible fight.

Police then discovered a 27-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his left shin at the scene.

The victim was transported to Reading Hospital for treatment of his reportedly non-life-threatening injury, according to officials statements.

He was not able to identify the shooter however, and police are still investigating the incident.

As of now there is no information on the suspect, but anyone who may know more about the incident is urged to call the police.

