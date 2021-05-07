SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. | In the aftermath of a barricade incident, a woman and three children are unharmed, while a man was taken into custody in Berks County on Friday morning.
Police told 69 News reporters that a call came in at about 9:20 a.m. for reports of disorderly conduct. Police arrived to an apartment in the Berkshire Hills community of Spring Township.
A man was barricading himself, as well as a woman and three children, inside an apartment in the 2800 block of Wyoming Drive, according to a police sergeant at the scene.
Police reported they remained in contact with the man in question, and eventually brought him into custody after using a stun gun on him. He received medical treatment on the scene, and is now being evaluated.
Two nearby schools, Cornwall Terrace Elementary and Wilson High School, went in to lockdown due to the nature of the incident.
The situation ended peacefully however, and the woman and three children are reportedly unharmed. Police also told 69 News reporters that at this time they are treating the incident as a crisis situation, and don't currently plan on filing criminal charges.