BERN TWP., Pa. - A man has been taken to the hospital after a fiery crash in Bern Township, Berks County Thursday night.
The vehicle crashed on the 1200 block of Fairview Drive just before 5 p.m., township police said.
Police said the driver failed to negotiate the curve on McCoy Lane. The vehicle veered off the road, hit a tree and caught fire, according to township police.
The driver was retrieved from the car with the assistance of multiple fire companies and then transported to Reading Hospital.
His condition is currently unknown.