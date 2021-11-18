BERN TWP., Pa. - A man has been taken to the hospital after a fiery crash in Bern Township, Berks County Thursday night.

The vehicle crashed on the 1200 block of Fairview Drive just before 5 p.m., township police said.

Police said the driver failed to negotiate the curve on McCoy Lane. The vehicle veered off the road, hit a tree and caught fire, according to township police.

The driver was retrieved from the car with the assistance of multiple fire companies and then transported to Reading Hospital.

His condition is currently unknown.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.