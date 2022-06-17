TILDEN TWP., Pa. - A man is facing charges after causing a police scene at his apartment complex in Tilden Township, Berks County on Thursday.
It started around 2:30 p.m. when a woman called police to report that her husband, 21-year-old Darlyn Taveras-Castillo, was outside yelling at neighbors, said Tilden Township police in a news release Friday.
He's accused of throwing a rock at the car of one of the neighbors, before running around with a knife and slashing tenants' tires, police said.
Taveras-Castillo then locked himself inside his apartment, and when police got in, he tried climbing out a third-story window, officials said.
Because there had been a knife involved, one of the officers pointed his gun at the man, but Taveras-Castillo showed he didn't have a weapon, police said.
He eventually came downstairs and talked with police, and admitted "it was me that did it, take me to jail," police said.
As he was being taken outside to a police car, he yelled at his neighbors that he would burn their apartments down.
Taveras-Castillo was charged with felony counts of making terroristic threats, as well as misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment, harassment and more.
He's in Berks County Prison unable to post $15,000 bail.