"They are utilizing this format to abuse, harass, follow, stalk the victims," says Mereliss Colon Ortiz, SAFE Berks COO.
Nehemias Santiago Montes surrendered to police Saturday. They say he admitted to tracking his wife using an Apple watch he'd hidden in her car and then shooting the man he saw in a car with his wife in a Walmart parking lot in Wyomissing.
Alexi Rodriguez Serra died at the scene. Montes' wife wasn't shot but she did suffer a serious head injury that investigators are looking into.
"In domestic violence relationships the most dangerous time is when a victim is trying to leave an abusive relationship because the abuser is losing control," says Colon Ortiz.
The history of Montes' relationship with his wife is unknown but according to his admission to police he became enraged after seeing her with another man and shot and killed him.
Police say he used technology to carry it out.
SAFE Berks provides a safe haven and support to abuse survivors. Colon Ortiz says many times people in domestic situations aren't aware of how lethal things can get.
"We start talking about getting them thinking about what is the best way that we can have you be safe and that includes also with digital devices," says Colon Ortiz.
SAFE Berks provides resources to anyone who feels they could be in an abusive situation and their services are free.