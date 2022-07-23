RICHMOND TWP., Pa. - A man was transported to the hospital after striking a cow with his car early Friday morning.
The Fleetwood Police Department said Cody Hunsicker was driving south on Route 662 in Richmond Township around 3:30 in the morning when it happened. It said Hunsicker couldn't see the animal because of the darkness.
Police said Hunsicker continued driving for about another 100 yards before running into a utility pole.
He was transported to the hospital for his injuries.
The road remained partially closed for about an hour.