RICHMOND TWP., Pa. - A man was transported to the hospital after striking a cow with his car early Friday morning.

The Fleetwood Police Department said Cody Hunsicker was driving south on Route 662 in Richmond Township around 3:30 in the morning when it happened. It said Hunsicker couldn't see the animal because of the darkness.

Police said Hunsicker continued driving for about another 100 yards before running into a utility pole.

He was transported to the hospital for his injuries.

The road remained partially closed for about an hour.

