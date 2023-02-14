READING, Pa. – "Melvin, is there anything you want to say at all?" asked 69 News reporter Jack Reinhard.
"No, I don't have a word," said Melvin Ojeda-Rodriguez, 39, as he left his arraignment in handcuffs.
Police said he shot and killed a 23-year-old man and wounded a 32-year-old woman at an apartment in the 400 block of West Windsor Street in Reading around 6 a.m. on Tuesday.
Michelle Torres lives nearby, and said she heard gunshots.
"I heard someone screaming 'Oh, you shot him, you shot him,'" Torres said.
Torres said she came outside, and saw police arrive. She tells us she has talked before with the woman who police said was wounded.
"I used to grow up here, so it was quiet when I was a kid," Torres said, "and now I have a baby, so now I'm getting a little worried now."
According to investigators, Ojeda-Rodriguez kicked in a door and broke a window to get inside the apartment. Police said they believe the incident is domestic-related.
"The suspect and the female victim had a prior relationship," said Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli.
According to police, the woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They tell us Ojeda-Rodriguez turned himself in to police.
"These incidents are all terrible," Tornielli said. "You know, we hate to see any kind of violence in our city and especially, you know, domestic-related violence."
The man who police said died has not been identified. A preliminary hearing for Ojeda-Rodriguez is scheduled for Feb. 24.