Reading police car
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

READING, Pa. - A man wanted in a deadly shooting in Reading has been nabbed in New York City.

Authorities tell 69 News Deivis Gutierrez Garcia was arrested Wednesday.

They say they're working to bring him back to Berks County.

Police say he shot his girlfriend's ex, Jackson Reyes Negron, multiple times. The shooting happened while the victim was in a car in the 1000 block of Green Street in late February.

Police say they identified a suspect right away, and they started using every resource to find him.

"We knew that he fled the area. We had been looking for this individual not only here in Reading but throughout the eastern United States and Puerto Rico. So we're very happy that he has been taken into custody," said Berks County District Attorney John Adams.

Comments disabled.