READING, Pa. -- Police are searching for a man wanted for sexual assault in Berks County.

The Reading Police Department said in a release Wednesday the incident occurred in the 1200 block of Hill Road in Reading Tuesday at 8 a.m.

They say a female victim was followed and held at knifepoint during the course of the assault, police said.

The suspect is described as a black male who was wearing a black hat, sunglasses, a face mask, grey pants and multi-colored New Balance sneakers, according to police.

Anyone with information should contact RPD at 610-655-6116.

People can also leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Alert Berks County's tip line at 1-877-373-9913.

