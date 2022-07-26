WYOMISSING, Pa. – Community members gathered to honor the life of the founder of Crime Alert Berks County.
They remembered Barry Rohrbach at the Wyomissing Restaurant and Bakery.
Rohrbach founded Crime Alert Berks back in 1998 to pay people for sending tips to solve crimes.
District Attorney John Adams talked about what Rohrbach meant to the community.
"If Barry wanted to get something accomplished, he was relentless, and he got it accomplished," Adams said. "I think Crime Alert is a prime example."
Rohrbach previously worked as a police officer before founding Crime Alert Berks.