MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - A person was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Berks County on Monday, according to District Attorney John Adams.
County detectives say police officers responded to a home in the 700 block of Wagon Wheel Lane in the Cherokee Ranch section of Muhlenberg Township around 2:15 p.m.
They say a woman who called 911 told the police that a man with a knife had locked himself in a bedroom on the second floor.
After officers found a key and unlocked the door, investigators state the man didn't comply when police told him to drop the knife. They say one officer used a stun gun, but it had no effect. That's when they say a second officer fired a single shot from his department-issued gun and hit the man in the chest.
"This is sad," said Jordan Morales, who lives next door. "I never would have guessed anything like this would have happened around here, let alone next door to my house. I'm kind of shook."
The man was rushed to Reading Hospital, where he died. Neighbors say the man lived in the home with his mother, who wasn't home during the incident. They also said he was kind and kept to himself for the most part.
69 News spoke with his daughter off camera. She says her father, who was in his 60s, had been diagnosed with brain cancer about a year ago and that he had undergone surgery and chemotherapy.
One neighbor who didn't want to go on camera says what the man needed was help.
The man's daughter told 69 News his cancer fight left him in need of psychiatric treatment and that words can't describe how much he'll be missed, especially by his grandchildren.
"It's unfortunate. I don't know what happened or how this happened but, I never would have guessed," Morales said. "He was definitely nice whenever I saw him. He would always come out and shovel the snow. It's just shocking, really."
The Berks County District Attorney's Office is handling the ongoing investigation.