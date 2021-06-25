67-year-old Joe Bowman, a Kutztown native says he always feels most at home among the flowers, sunshine and soil of a garden.
“I work with plants I love plants, Joe Bowman, a gardener at Sterling Guest Hotel, said. "Plants are more important to me than some people a lot of times.”
The idea of home has a different meaning for Bowman, as he spent the last seven years without one of his own, staying at the Hope Rescue Mission.
“I firmly believe that I would have probably ended up dying if I had not," Bowman said. "Because I’m not a street person. I was in an environment I could not handle.”
Serious health issues and a car accident in 2014 took Bowman away from his work as a professional gardener. But now, with help from the mission, he has a new home and job - as a gardener at the Sterling Guest Hotel.
“The last time I worked for an actual business was actually 93,” he said.
“It’s very inspirational to see them change," Joe's caseworker, Manny Villanueva said. "They don’t change from one day to the next, but you can see their attitude from one week to the next or one month to the next.”
Major life changes need time to grow, much like the gardens Bowman now tends around the property. But Joe will tell you it's not him behind the growth, but God. And he knows there’s still other all but forgotten flowers out there - in search of some sunlight.
“I was 60 years old when I got to the mission, so look what has happened to me in those seven years. If God can change me and put me on the right path, he can do that to anybody,” Bowman said.