READING, Pa. - Reading Police say one person was injured during a shooting Monday.
It happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of the 400 block of Locust St.
The Department Criminal Investigations Division reports a 26-year-old man arrived at Reading Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.
Through the investigation, police say it was determined that there was an altercation between the victim and unidentified individual prior to the incident.
There is no suspect information at this time. Police say they do not believe there to be an on-going risk to public safety at this time.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to call Reading Police at 610-655-6116 or Crime Alert Berks at 877-373-9913.