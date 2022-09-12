NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Two people from Berks County and a third from Montgomery County have been charged in connection the drug overdose death of a woman last spring.

District Attorney Kevin Steele announced Monday the arrests of Jonathan Heffren, 27, of Reading; Michael Lavelle, 23, of Plymouth Meeting; and Marrissa Roman, 29, of Douglassville.

The three suspects are charged in the overdose death of Jessica Martin, who was found unconscious inside a home in Upper Providence Township on May 16, 2022, authorities said. She died at a hospital three days later.

An autopsy determined Martin, 41, died of complications of fentanyl and xylazine intoxication, officials said. Investigators said they found inside the home nine blue wax baggies stamped "ADIDAS" and containing a substance suspected of being heroin/fentanyl.

A review of Martin's text messages revealed messages from the morning she overdosed, in which Martin arranged to buy $80 worth of baggies stamped "ADIDAS" from Heffren at a motel in Pottstown, officials said.

The investigation, they added, also revealed that Heffren obtained the bags from his suppliers, Lavelle and Roman, both of whom were the motel room's registered occupants.

Investigators said they obtained a warrant to search the motel room and found 424 bags of suspected fentanyl stamped with "ADIDAS."

Lab tests later confirmed the bags contained fentanyl, fentanyl derivatives, and xylazine, a non-opioid tranquilizer used by veterinarians to sedate horses, cattle, and other large animals.

"These defendants sold a very potent and deadly mix of fentanyl and xylazine to Ms. Martin, causing her death," Steele said in a news release. "Drug users should know that xylazine is even more potent than fentanyl."

A judge set bail for each defendant at $250,000 cash. All three were committed to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.