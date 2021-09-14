Surveillance of theft at Lowe's in Exeter

Exeter Township police shared these surveillance photos of two people they're seeking in the theft of power tools from the Lowe's store on Perkiomen Avenue.

EXETER TWP., Pa. — Police are seeking the public's help with identifying two people in the theft of power tools from the Lowe's home improvement store in Exeter Township.

Investigators on Tuesday shared store surveillance photos of the man and woman as well as the car they were driving when they left the store in the Exeter Commons shopping center on Perkiomen Avenue.

Among the items they stole are chainsaws, circular saws, and drills, according to the police.

Surveillance of theft at Lowe's in Exeter - car

Anyone who can identify one or both individuals or their vehicle is asked to contact the Exeter Township Police Department by calling 610-779-1490 and referencing case #21-10536.

Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Alert Berks County at 877-373-9913 or by texting 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks.

Crime Alert is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Crime Alert Berks County text-a-tip

