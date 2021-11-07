DOUGLASS TWP., Pa. - PennDOT is alerting motorists of bridge repairs in Berks County.
On Monday, PennDOT Contractors will perform repairs on Manatawny Drive, between Rattlesnake Hill Road and Colebrookdale Road in Douglass Township.
Manatawny Drive will be closed and detoured for repairs to the bridge over Manatawny Creek. Work includes beam and deck repairs.
The posted detour will route traffic on Pine Forge and Colebrookdale roads.
PennDOT says to allow for extra time and use caution driving through the area.
The Manatawny Drive bridge is a 173 feet long steel I-beam bridge that was built in 1963. The average daily traffic volume on this section of Manatawny Drive is 2,919 vehicles.