READING, Pa. - Music icon Barry Manilow announced Wednesday his Manilow Music Project will once again award a deserving music teacher in each city during his upcoming tour.

When Manilow comes to Santander Arena August 18, one local music educator will get the chance to win both a $5,000 cash award and $5,000 in "Manilow Bucks" to purchase instruments for their school's music program. The winner will also receive VIP tickets to the concert.

“It is wonderful to partner with our concert venues to identify schools and music teachers in their neighborhoods that deserve this small token of my gratitude, said Manilow. “Many school music programs have either been terminated, or their funds have been severely depleted. I always want to do my part through The Manilow Music Project to keep music in schools.”

Voting opens Tuesday, June 27 and closes Friday, July 21. The winner will be announced via press release on Tuesday, August 1.

For more information on the nominees and voting, go to https://on.barrymanilow.com/trk/mmplandingpageaugust