HARRISBURG, Pa. - For the first time in more than four decades, much of Reading has a new representative in Harrisburg.
Democrat Manny Guzman Jr. took his oath Tuesday as one of 25 first-term members of the state's House of Representatives.
Guzman said his legislative priorities include raising the state's minimum wage from $7.25 to $15, extending an eviction moratorium to avert a housing crisis, and ending mass incarceration through criminal justice reform.
"I am humbled to represent the people of Reading and Kenhorst," Guzman said. "It is one of the greatest honors of my lifetime to be asked to provide a voice for friends, neighbors and residents of the 127th Legislative District."
Guzman replaces fellow Democrat Tom Caltagirone, who took office in 1977 and became the House's longest-serving representative. He opted not to seek a 23rd term.
Guzman will host an online event at 7 p.m. Thursday to introduce himself to his constituents and to explain what services his office can provide. A link to the event will be posted on his website.
Of the 25 new House members, 11 are Democrat and 14 are Republican, helping to solidify the GOP's 113-90 majority in the chamber, although one of the Republican seats is vacant because of the death of Rep. Mike Reese on Saturday.
The House elected Lancaster County Republican Rep. Bryan Cutler as speaker.