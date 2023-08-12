READING, Pa. — Pennsylvania state Rep. Manny Guzman (D-Berks) announced that he will host a job fair in Reading on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

According to a press release from Guzman's office, the job fair is a "business-casual" atmosphere that will feature nearly 60 local employers seeking to hire a wide range qualified candidates. It will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Olivet Boys and Girls Club, 1161 Pershing Blvd. in Reading.

In hosting the fair, Guzman said he hopes to help families struggling with unemployment.

“I am committed to bringing resources to Reading. For many, the traditional recruiting process is not 100% effective, so it is why I am cutting red tape for my constituents, bringing opportunities to their doorstep,” Guzman said.

For more information, contact Guzman’s office at (610) 376-1529.